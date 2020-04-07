Erongo RED avails N$1 million toward coronavirus battle.

Walvisbay, April 07-Erongo regional electricity distribution company Erongo RED, today joined the fight against coronavirus. The company availed N$1 million toward this fight. Of the money N$200 000 will go toward the National Disaster fund while the N$800 000 in the Erongo region.

“Our decision was mainly driven by the visible efforts by the national and regional leadership, increasing number of infections in Namibia as well as newly reported cases,” Erongo RED

Chief Executive Officer, Fessor Mbango.

The Erongo regional Disaster Risk management commitee says the funds will be spent on services and goods for the most vuneralble communities such as the procurement of water tanks and other preventative supplies to help limit the spread of the COVID-19.

NDN CORRESPONDENT