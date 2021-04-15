Haiti’s FM appointed as interim prime minister

MEXICO CITY, April 15 -- Haitian President Jovenel Moise on Wednesday appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs Claude Joseph as interim prime minister, succeeding Joseph Jouthe. Moise confirmed on Twitter that he accepted Jouthe's resignation, saying it "will make it possible to address the glaring problem of public safety, and to continue the discussions with a view to reaching the necessary consensus for the political and institutional stability of our country." Jouthe's departure came as Haiti was grappling with a high crime rate brought by surging kidnappings and murders, especially in the capital Port-au-Prince. The United Nations Security Council has voiced deep concern about the political and several other protracted crises in Haiti, urging stakeholders to set aside their differences and to prepare for free, fair, transparent and credible presidential elections later in 2021. The Caribbean country has been mired in a prolonged political impasse, yet the opposition refused to carry out dialogue with the government, saying it only demands the ousting of Moise and the establishment of a two-year transitional government. Xinhua