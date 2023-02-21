Namibia mulls enhancing agricultural co-op, trade with China

WINDHOEK, Feb. 21 — The Namibian government is exploring options to boost agricultural cooperation and trade with China. The country’s Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, Calle Schlettwein, recently announced that the government is in discussions with the Chinese government to identify areas of cooperation that will help enhance agricultural production in Namibia.

Namibia has a small population and a large land area, making it an ideal location for agriculture. The country’s primary agricultural exports are beef, fish, and grapes. However, the Namibian government is keen to diversify its agricultural products and increase its export potential, and they believe that China can be a valuable partner in this regard.

According to Minister Schlettwein, one of the areas of potential cooperation between Namibia and China is the development of agricultural cooperatives. These cooperatives would enable farmers to work together, share resources, and access markets more effectively. The Chinese government has experience in this area, having established successful agricultural cooperatives in their own country.

The Namibian government is also looking to increase trade with China, both in terms of exports and imports. Minister Schlettwein has stated that the government is exploring the possibility of exporting more agricultural products to China, such as beef and fish. In addition, the government is also considering importing agricultural machinery and equipment from China to help boost productivity in the sector.

Namibia already has an existing trade relationship with China, and the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding in 2019. The agreement focuses on promoting cooperation in the areas of agriculture, fisheries, and water resources. This latest development signals an effort by the Namibian government to further strengthen these ties and explore new opportunities for cooperation.

The Namibian government’s efforts to enhance agricultural co-op and trade with China could have significant benefits for the country’s economy. Increased agricultural production and exports would generate revenue and employment opportunities, while access to Chinese agricultural machinery and equipment would help to modernize the sector and increase productivity.

In conclusion, Namibia’s move to explore enhanced agricultural cooperation and trade with China is a positive development that has the potential to benefit both countries. By leveraging China’s experience in the development of agricultural cooperatives and importing modern equipment, Namibia can increase its productivity and diversify its agricultural exports. This will help to create new economic opportunities and drive growth in the country’s agricultural sector.