Geingob one-day visit to Eswatini
Current Affairs

Geingob one-day visit to Eswatini

November 18, 2022

By Emilia Mbishi

Windhoek, 17 Nov. – President Hage Geingob will undertake a one day working visit to the kingdom of Eswatini for consultation with King Mswati lll.

Geingob’s visit is also to implement decisions of the SADC Organ for Politics, Defence and Safety meeting that took place on 16 August in the Democratic Republic of Congo, when Geingob assumed his rule of being the chairman of organ.

The decision to strengthen dialogue with Eswatini was reinforced by the organ Troika meeting that was convened by Geingob in Lesotho in 28 October 2022.

Geingob had meeting in New York with panel of elders and supervision of general elections that took place in Lesotho which was declared free and fair.

For pursuance of the objective of peace in eastern DRC, Geingob held consultations with other heads of state from Congo, Rwanda, Zambia and the outgoing chair of the organ Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa.

Since becoming the chairperson of SADC Organ in August 2022, Geingob has been stressing the affairs of the Organ for Politics, Defence and Safety cooperation as established under Article 9 of the SADC Treaty.

Geingob leaves for Eswatini on 18 November and returns home the same day.

