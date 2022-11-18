EU sending prefab shelters to Ukraine to face harsh winter

BRUSSELS, Nov. 18 — The European Union (EU) is sending winterized prefabricated shelters and other necessary equipment to Ukraine to help its people survive the winter, an EU official said on Thursday.

Preparation for the upcoming winter is “the cardinal priority” in terms of humanitarian aid, especially since the critical civilian infrastructure is affected by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, said Janez Lenarcic, European commissioner for crisis management, who is also in charge of European civil protection and humanitarian aid.

An estimated 7.1 million people are internally displaced in Ukraine.

Besides the winter shelters and necessary equipment, the EU has already sent 500 generators to Ukraine via the European Civil Protection Mechanism, which enables EU member states to send donations outside of the EU to match requests sent by countries. Another 300 generators have been bought under EU-funded humanitarian projects.

In total, the EU has provided Ukraine with 485 million euros (500.71 million U.S. dollars) in funding for humanitarian aid on the ground and 443 million euros in kind through the European Civil Protection Mechanism since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February. (1 euro = 1.03 U.S. dollar) (Xinhua)