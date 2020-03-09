Geingob lauds women for courageous Journey towards gender equality, urges for more urgency and action for women’s rights.



Windhoek, March 9- President Geingob, yesterday lauded women for their courageous journey towards gender equality during the celebration of International women’s day. The United Nations theme for International Women’s Day is “I am Gender Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights.”

Reflecting on the theme for International Women’s Day 2020, and expressing Namibia’s commitment to gender equality, President Geingob

said: “The Year 2020 theme for International Women’s Day “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights,” reminds us with urgency about our collective responsibility to ensure participation of women in all layers of governance and economic activity as a symbol of freedom and equality in society. Since Independence, Namibia has made commendable progress in advancing gender equality. However, International Women’s Day is a reminder that more should be done at a legal and policy level to ensure equal participation of women in all activities of human endeavor. Namibia commits to accelerate gender equality and arrest the scourge of gender-based violence through appropriate policies and interventions. It is the right thing to do for inclusive economic development and a safer society for all to become a reality.” President Geingob, a champion of gender equality and recipient of the 2018 African Excellence Award for the “African Gender Award” from the Gender is My Agenda Campaign (GIMAC) commits to further actions for gender equality through urgent targeted actions, including sound legal and policy frameworks. President Geingob is one of six Heads of State to have received the GIMAC award since inception in 2005.

NDN Staffer