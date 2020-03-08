Capricorn Group hosts chartered accountant graduates

Windhoek March 8-Capricorn Group and Capricorn Private Wealth (CPW) hosted an informal meet-and-greet for charted accountants who recently graduated. This followed the results announcement of the first local Namibian Assessment of Professional Competence examination hosted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Namibia (ICAN), which took place on 14 February 2020. A total of 86 candidates wrote the localized Chartered Accountancy examination and 44 were successful (51% pass rate).

As the proud corporate sponsor of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Namibia (ICAN), Capricorn Group took this one step further in their drive to being Connectors of Positive Change by collaborating with Capricorn Private Wealth to meet with a group of 20 of the successful young professionals to congratulate them on their achievement.

Capricorn Group and CPW understand that The Chartered Accountancy qualification opens the door to a vast range of exciting career opportunities, in every sector of business and finance locally and internationally.

“We not only wanted to congratulate the young professionals on passing the examination, but also provide them with insight on the world of banking and wealth for their futures,” said CPW’s Regenald Scott, a seasoned private banker.

Capricorn Private Wealth is a joint venture between Bank Windhoek and Capricorn Asset Management. NDN Stafer