BRICS supports comprehensive reform of UN

POLITICS

August 24, 2023
JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 24 — BRICS countries on Thursday voiced support for a comprehensive reform of the United Nations (UN), including its Security Council, with a view to making it more democratic, representative, effective and efficient.
 
In the Johannesburg II Declaration adopted here following the three-day 15th BRICS Summit, the BRICS countries said the reform needs to increase the representation of developing countries in the Council’s memberships so that it can adequately respond to prevailing global challenges.
 
The five countries also said they support the legitimate aspirations of emerging and developing countries from Africa, Asia and Latin America, including Brazil, India and South Africa, to play a greater role in international affairs, in particular in the UN, including its Security Council. (Xinhua)
