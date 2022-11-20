Oshakati council maintain status quo

By Lylie Happiness

Oshakati, Nov. 20 – The Oshakati Town Council on Friday re-elected Leonard Hango of Swapo as the town’s mayor for the third time, while fellow Swapo councillor Puyeipawa Elifas retained her position as deputy mayor.

Ruusa Frans, Maria Mutumbulwa and Hofeni Mutota will also remain members of the management committee.

Meanwhile, Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) councillor, Jerobeam Ndaamohamba remain the only ordinary councillor, with the 7th position vacant. The vacant positions come after IPC recalled its Oshakati town councillor Martha Imene early this month.

In his acceptance speech, Hango said sound and responsive policy formulation is key for every institution’s development to realize the proper implementation of planned projects.

The town council has made remarkable contributions towards strengthening democracy, service delivery and economic growth.

Hango indicated that the council had drafted the strategic plan for 2022-2027, which will serve as a guiding tool on major projects embarked on for the next five years.

“We have developed the five-year council’s strategic plan 2022/2027, approved and launched, Council has now commenced with the implementation of a Performance Management System (PMS) – that will allow us to monitor and evaluate institutional performance quarterly.

“We have also reviewed and approved the council’s organizational structure and aligned it to the council’s strategic plan.”

Following the above arrangement, the Grading and Remuneration Committee has been constituted.

“We also amended the land allocation policy in March 2021 and a new land committee was appointed and is now functional. To date, we have convened 30 public meetings in different localities in our town, the aim is to gather the necessary views of our residents and be able to develop responsive policies necessary to counter challenges that are faced by our people,” he said.