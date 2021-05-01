Chief Santos from Tsumeb Beaten by a Village Soccer Team Kangweru Tops, 2 – 0.

RUNDU – MAY 2, The favourite of the NFA MTC Aweh Cup in the first division, Chief Santos, was beaten hands down by a team from Kangweru Village, Kangweru Tops, 2 – 0 at the Rundu Sport stadium today.

Yesterday the boys from Tsumeb in the Oshikoto Region showed that they have a class of their own when they dethroned the favourite Cuca Tops on homeground.

Attacking midfielder of Kangweru, Shikongo Herman number 19, in the first 15 minutes of the game sent a clear warning that Kangweru Tops means serious business in this tournament with an outstanding shot to register their first goal of the game.

Chief Santos’ players behaved as if they have forgotten their soccer boots in Otjikoto lake as they could not match the playing styles of the black and white boys from Ndonga Linena constituency of Kavango East.

Maestro Shane Shamwaka, right wing attacker of Kangweru Tops, who caused havoc during the U/20 regional teams tournament in Zambezi region last year, gave Chief Santos left back a nightmare today as he played with the aim of sending a clear message to the national team coach Bobby Samaria that he means serious business in soccer.

Number (10) Kativa Ngongo and veteran captain Bimbo controlled the midfield of Kangweru, which now qualified to the semi-finals, made sure that Chief Santos’ players not to get any chance to penetrate.

When contacted for comment, the Chairperson of Kangweru Tops, Shihungu Shiremo, refused to comment, saying reporters must only contact him after the final victory.

In other games played Bush Bucks from the Zambezi Region had beaten the favourite and one of the most supported teams in Kavango East, Cuca Tops 1 – 0

While Ntunguru FC also lost yesterday 2 – 0 against Chula Chula of Ohangwena Region.

While Chula Chula from Ohangwena is now at the final after beating Black Hawks from Zambezi region 1 – 0 .

By Annkleta Haikera