French president calls for accelerating construction of East African crude oil pipeline

KAMPALA, May 1 — French President Emmanuel Macron has called for speeding up the construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) that will run from Uganda’s oil wells to the Tanzanian seaport of Tanga.

Macron, in a letter to his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni, said the construction of the 3.55 billion-U.S.-dollar pipeline will be a major opportunity to promote trade between the two countries and further expand their cooperation.

Uganda and Tanzania on April 11 signed three key agreements to kick off the construction of the EACOP.

The 1,440 km crude oil pipeline will transport 230,000 barrels per day. It will be the longest electrically heated pipeline in the world. (Xinhua)