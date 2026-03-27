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Israeli defense minister says to expand strikes on Iran
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Israeli defense minister says to expand strikes on Iran

March 27, 2026

JERUSALEM, March 27 — Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Friday that Israeli strikes on Iran “will intensify and expand to additional targets.”

During a situation assessment with senior military officers, Katz noted that he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had urged Iran to halt its missile attacks on “Israeli civilians.”

As the attacks continue, the military strikes from Israel on Iran “will intensify and expand to additional targets and domains that assist the regime in building and operating weapons against Israeli civilians,” he added, warning that Iran “will pay heavy and increasing prices for this war crime.

” On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior military commanders, and civilians. Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes against Israeli and U.S. assets across the Middle East. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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