Death toll from Russian attack on Ukrainian capital rises to 23

(250618) -- KIEV, June 18, 2025 (Xinhua) -- Rescuers search for survivors at a building damaged in a Russian missile attack in Kiev, Ukraine on June 17, 2025. At least 15 people were killed and 75 others injured in Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine overnight Tuesday, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said in a statement. The capital Kiev was hit hardest in the attack, where a ballistic missile struck a nine-story apartment building, killing 14 people and injuring 60 others, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency cited the minister as saying. (Photo by Peter Druk/Xinhua)
June 18, 2025

KIEV, June 18 — The death toll from Russia’s missile and drone attack on Kiev on Tuesday has risen to 23, with 134 others injured, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said on Wednesday.

At least 18 people were killed in the city’s western Solomianskyi district, where a missile struck a nine-story residential building, partially destroying the structure.

Search and rescue operations continued at the site into Wednesday, the emergency service said in a statement.

The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine described the strike as “likely the deadliest” attack on the Ukrainian capital in nearly a year.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko declared June 18 a Day of Mourning in the city. (Xinhua)

