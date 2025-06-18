Death toll from Russian attack on Ukrainian capital rises to 23

KIEV, June 18 — The death toll from Russia’s missile and drone attack on Kiev on Tuesday has risen to 23, with 134 others injured, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said on Wednesday.

At least 18 people were killed in the city’s western Solomianskyi district, where a missile struck a nine-story residential building, partially destroying the structure.

Search and rescue operations continued at the site into Wednesday, the emergency service said in a statement.

The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine described the strike as “likely the deadliest” attack on the Ukrainian capital in nearly a year.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko declared June 18 a Day of Mourning in the city. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 67