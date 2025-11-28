Over 20 dead in DR Congo boat accident

KINSHASA, Nov. 28 — More than 20 people were killed when a boat capsized late Thursday on Lake Mai-Ndombe in western Democratic Republic of the Congo, local media reported Friday.

The boat, a long wooden passenger vessel, was traveling to the capital, Kinshasa, when it overturned about 100 km from Inongo, the capital of Mai-Ndombe Province, according to media outlets.

Local media said a violent storm swept across the lake between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. local time, triggering the accident.

The provincial government, cited by local media, said it is awaiting detailed information from teams dispatched to the scene.

The number of passengers onboard and the exact number of survivors have not yet been confirmed.

Deadly boat accidents are common on Congolese waterways, where overloading, lack of life jackets and sudden storms frequently lead to high casualty figures. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

