Trending Now
Home accident Over 20 dead in DR Congo boat accident
Over 20 dead in DR Congo boat accident
accidentAfricaInternationaltragedy

Over 20 dead in DR Congo boat accident

November 28, 2025

KINSHASA, Nov. 28 — More than 20 people were killed when a boat capsized late Thursday on Lake Mai-Ndombe in western Democratic Republic of the Congo, local media reported Friday.

The boat, a long wooden passenger vessel, was traveling to the capital, Kinshasa, when it overturned about 100 km from Inongo, the capital of Mai-Ndombe Province, according to media outlets.

Local media said a violent storm swept across the lake between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. local time, triggering the accident.

The provincial government, cited by local media, said it is awaiting detailed information from teams dispatched to the scene.

The number of passengers onboard and the exact number of survivors have not yet been confirmed.

Deadly boat accidents are common on Congolese waterways, where overloading, lack of life jackets and sudden storms frequently lead to high casualty figures. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 29
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Nigerian president declares security emergency amid worsening situation

November 27, 2025

221 killed, 592 injured as monsoon rains wreak...

July 22, 2025

Namibia approves participation in SADC regional development fund

May 23, 2025

Mugabe’s wife invokes diplomatic immunity after alleged assault...

August 16, 2017

G20 summit to proceed despite U.S. absence, says...

November 15, 2025

Scourge of human trafficking on verge of threatening...

April 21, 2019

Zambia extends mass voter registration exercise

November 12, 2025

Türkiye detains 71 suspects linked to failed coup...

November 17, 2025

At least 14 migrants die as boat capsizes...

October 24, 2025

Major terrorist base captured by national forces in...

July 16, 2022
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.