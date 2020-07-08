FNB Namibia announces Temporary Klein Windhoek Branch Closure.





Windhoek, July 8-FNB Namibia took a necessary health and safety measure action in temporarily shutting down its Klein Windhoek branch for 1 week beginning Monday 6 July 2020, as a precaution to protect staff and customers from possible COVID19 infection.



An FNB Namibia employee, who was contact-traced by the MOHSS Task Force after suspected contact 2 weeks ago with a since-diagnosed COVID19 case, will receive testing and the branch has been closed to undergo strict sanitisation.

As a precautionary measure, all staff members of FNB’s Klein Windhoek branch have been asked to self-isolate, until the results of the staff member’s covid19 test is released. All contact tracing will be managed via the MOHSS should this staff member test positive.



The Klein Windhoek branch will reopen, fully sanitised and with a roaming FNB team on Monday 13 July 2020 for any customer business that cannot be managed digitally. Customers continue to be encouraged to make use of all available electronic platforms including online banking, cellphone banking, FNBApp and ATMs and Point of Sale devices at retailers countrywide.

FNB thanks all customers and employees that to continue to practice good health and safety measures, and who adhere to the strict guidelines issued on hand sanitisation and the wearing of masks. Customers and employees are reminded that if they have any suspicion of illness or that they may have come in contact with a suspected COVID19 case, to please report this immediately to the national COVID19 hotline: 0800100100.



FNB Namibia was one of the first financial institutions to ensure staff and customer safety at all operating premises, strict adherence to sanitisation, mask-wearing and social distancing rules countrywide. FNB Namibia is a founder funder of the HOPE Fund (Health optimisation in a Pandemic Emergency), which Fund has committed more than N$10m to date to support the Namibia’s pandemic preparations.



NDN Reporter