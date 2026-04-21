Bank Windhoek Honours Northern Motoring Industry, Maintains Market Share Lead

Oshakati, April.21 – Bank Windhoek recognised top-performing dealer partners at the Northern Selekt Sales Awards ceremony, highlighting renewed momentum in Namibia’s vehicle market and the bank’s continued focus on responsible vehicle finance.

The awards event, held on Wednesday, 15 April 2026, in Oshakati, recognised dealerships and sales professionals who delivered outstanding performance during the 2025 period.

In her keynote address, Bank Windhoek’s Regional Manager for the Far North, Mire Christof, said Namibia recorded 14,494 vehicle sales in 2025, the strongest performance since 2015. The growth trend continued into 2026, with 1,005 units sold in January, marking the best January performance since 2016 and reflecting a 4% year-on-year increase.

Christof noted that demand remained strong in northern Namibia for practical vehicles such as pickup trucks, Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and commercial vehicles, commonly used in farming, transport, construction and cross-border trade.

“More small businesses are taking vehicle finance to grow their operations and create jobs, and customers also want faster, easier service through digital finance tools,” she said.

She added that affordability improved after the Bank of Namibia lowered the repo rate to 6.5% in late 2025 and maintained it into early 2026, supporting vehicle financing activity.

Awards of Excellence Winners

Indongo Toyota Ongwediva received Gold for Overall Dealership of the Year, while Pupkewitz Toyota Oshakati received Silver, and Pupkewitz Volkswagen North received Bronze.

In the Top Salesperson of the Year category, Nikanor Shindombo of Indongo Toyota Ongwediva received Gold, Hendrik Johannes, also of Indongo Toyota Ongwediva, received Silver, and Elvis Kautjituavi of Pupkewitz Toyota Oshakati received Bronze.

Christof emphasised that vehicles play a critical role in economic activity across northern Namibia.

“In the north, vehicles are not only a convenience; they are productive assets. As an industry, we must meet rising expectations for convenience, transparency and speed, while keeping growth responsible and grounded in affordability,” she said.

Looking ahead to 2026, Christof said infrastructure development and expanding regional trade are expected to support continued demand for reliable transport solutions. She also highlighted the importance of disciplined risk management as household and business costs remain under pressure, including fluctuations in fuel prices.

The event concluded with entertainment by Namibian artist Teeleleni Mumbangala, popularly known as Tate Buti.

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