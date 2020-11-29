FIRST EVER MTC HORSERACING DERBY SETS THE TONE.





Okahandja, Nov 29– Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) and the Namibia Horse Racing Association first ever “MTC Namibia Derby” was a resounding success, much to the absolute

satisfaction of trainers, media, jockeys, grooms and horse owners in attendance, at the Okahandja Turf, held over this past weekend.



All roads had led to the vibrant town of Okahandja over the weekend for the MTC horseracing derby which saw different horseracing clubs compete for a share of N$250 000 prize money, that was on

offer.

Organised under the auspices of NHRA and hosted by the Okahandja Horse Club, the event saw clubs’ participants from as far as Gobabis, Rehoboth, Okakarara, Otjinene, Okondjatu, and Aminuis.



Ending TJihoro’s Freedom Fighter from Ovitito showed a clean pair of hooves with Freedom Fighter scooping the NamBred 2400 metres division with it the N$10 000 purse.

Coming in second was Leeuloop from Okahandja Racing and not far behind Von Trotha from from Otjinene, reared by Edison Kandji.

In the Imports section over 2200 metres Willem Lotz “Fort Love” was the horse to beat – leaving behind fellow Rehoboth inhabitant “Forged in Flame” of Gerald van der Vent.

In respectable third was Horse Stebbins, from the mother of race clubs “Professor Supporters Club” from Okondjatu.

Cheerfully, and with a tone of gratitude, (NHRA) president Marthinus De Waal expressed satisfaction with the derby, describing it as a success, and that they will continue to work to keep on growing and

improving the sport.



“This is our first derby ever since MTC came on board to support this sport code through us (NHRA), and we are pleased that it is a resounding success. Horseracing is big, and continuing to grow, and with

the support of our sponsor, MTC, we will realize significant growth.”

“Without a doubt, horseracing is one of the popular sport events which is normally enjoyed by many Namibians; and with sound management and properly organised efforts from all parties involved, we ought to see it grow to lofty heights. Our stern commitment to stream-line support into sport is strategic, because we believe that sport is one of the effective vehicles for uplifting communities, and

contribute to the socio-welfare of the people. Hence our support is not just to horseracing, but to other sport codes such as Boxing, Football, Netball, Rugby, Hockey, and Youth games,” MTC’s Corporate

Affairs Manager, John Ekongo.

Also present at the derby, was Governor of Otjozondjupa, James Unomasa Uerikua shared the same sentiment that “sport development is crucial for stimulating local economy and socio-welfare and as

government, together with stakeholders, we should take sport seriously and give sufficient support to it”.

Robert Maseka mrobert@namibiadailynews.info

