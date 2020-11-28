South Africa arrests 13 poachers.

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 28-- South African rangers have arrested a total of 13 suspected poachers in Cape Town last week, said South African National Parks (SANParks) on Tuesday. Frans van Rooyen, the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) manager, said five poachers were arrested on Nov. 19 in the Kommetjie area by rangers and the City of Cape Town law enforcement officials. Rangers confiscated 13 units of abandoned abalone, 10 west coast rock lobster and diving gear. Three suspects were arrested in the Hout Bay area on Nov. 20 by police and rangers. They were found in possession of 86 abalone. Five other suspects were arrested on the north of the Cape of Good Hope Road on Nov. 21 and 38 units of abalone were recovered. "We urge our surrounding communities to continue helping us in a fight to curb crime within and around Table Mountain National Park. Congratulations to the entire SANParks team and stakeholders and we thank you for your dedication, obedience and tenacity and we wish you a successful festive season ahead," said van Rooyen. Xinhua