World basketball chief reaffirms support for Namibian youth program

WINDHOEK, Oct. 21 — The President of the German Basketball Federation (DBB) and treasurer of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), Ingo Weiss, completed a high-profile visit to Namibia’s Basketball Artists School (BAS) Foundation on Sunday, reaffirming the commitment to uplifting the community.

The BAS Foundation, an after-school program for less-privileged children uses basketball as a tool for social development. The program provides academic tutoring, nutritional support, and life skills training to empower and uplift children and youth.

During the event, several dignitaries delivered remarks, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation for youth development.

BAS Chairperson, Vetumbuavi Veii, spoke on the foundation’s mission and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring sustainable impact for the youth of Katutura, which is located in the capital city’s informal settlements.

In his remarks, Weiss reflected on the shared vision of empowering youth through sport and reaffirmed the DBB’s commitment to the BAS Foundation.

“Following his visit to BAS, Weiss is scheduled to meet with Thorsten Hutter, Ambassador of Germany to Namibia, to further discuss collaborative efforts,” the foundation added.

Namibia’s President of the Basketball Federation, Nigel Mubita, meanwhile celebrated the partnership between the Namibian and German basketball communities and shared his plans to foster a relationship that will develop grassroots basketball across the country.

The BAS initiative started in 2010, and since then, over 60 children and adolescents have benefited yearly. (Xinhua)

