Trending Now
Home National FIFA-CAF roadmap to restore Namibian football to be released in December
FIFA-CAF roadmap to restore Namibian football to be released in December
FIle Photo: CAF President Patrice Motsepe
NationalSports

FIFA-CAF roadmap to restore Namibian football to be released in December

November 19, 2021

WINDHOEK, Nov. 19 — Namibia awaits a roadmap to be released in December by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA that aims to restore the dignity of local football, Namibia Football Association (NFA) spokesperson Dan Kamati confirmed Wednesday.

“A CAF and FIFA roadmap with a financial plan to put football in the country back on track will be released next month,” said CAF Secretary General Veron Mosengo-Omba in his communication to the NFA on Tuesday.

Mosengo-Omba added that the joint FIFA-CAF mission will be deployed to Windhoek at the start of December with the aim of releasing the suggested roadmap.

“CAF and FIFA have recommended that the 17th NFA extraordinary congress that was scheduled for November 20, 2021 be put on hold and we await the full cooperation of all stakeholders in this regard,” added NFA Secretary General Franco Cosmos. – XINHUA

Post Views: 15
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Craven wins yellow jersey at Tour du Senegal

April 28, 2018

DHPS and BAS offer joint Basketball Camp from...

April 21, 2018

Namibia and Guinea Bissau share spoils in AFCON...

November 18, 2018

Namibia Premier League top 8 competition kicks off

February 21, 2019

Bank Windhoek sponsors athletics training clinics

September 4, 2018

Teams laud increased grants

November 7, 2018

November African Player of the Month: Mohamed Salah

December 3, 2018

Deferred Kunene Second Division matches played

May 11, 2018

Nored to supply electricity to Mboma and Masilingi...

August 10, 2021

Bulls sink Welwitschias at home

June 3, 2018