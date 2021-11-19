NAGN showcases Zambian Art

WINDHOEK, NOV 19 – On Thursday, the National Arts Gallery of Namibia launched The Zambians Are Coming – an initiative developed by Zambian artists to foster linkages and networking in the fields of visual arts. It does this through art exhibitions inspired by the historical background Zambia played in political circles in the fight for liberation in Southern Africa.

Artists Mulenga Mulenga, Aubrey Chali, Danny Chilyapa Lwando, Sydney Siansangu Zenzele Chulu, Paul Banda, Mwamba Chikwemba, Mulenga Chafilwa Lombe Nsama, and Owen Shikabeta will have their art on display and are vital to the establishment of the initiative.

“As independent southern African people, we have seen a lot of economic and political treaties signed. As strides are being made to make business’s and political prosperity, it is against this background that arts and culture need to rise to the occasion and ride on the solid economic and stable political foundations,” according to a release by NAGN.

The Zambians Are Coming group exhibition, showcases artworks that represent the culture of an era that brings in narratives about reality and history, tradition and contemporary practices including art and politics. The artists presented

their understanding and interpretation of the issues around them from an artistic perspective. With this spectacular exhibition, the artists are advocating for cultural policy inclusion at the SADC level and also advocating for environmental sustainability in the sub-regions.

The exhibition is open for public viewing in the NAGN Main Gallery from Friday, 19 November 2021- Saturday, 18 December 2021. – musa@namibiadailynews.info