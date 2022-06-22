Trending Now
Extreme cold in the south takes a toll on Aroab livestock
Community

Extreme cold in the south takes a toll on Aroab livestock

June 22, 2022

By Joe-Chintha Garises

 AROAB, 22 June 2022 – The cold weather predicted by the Namibia Meteorological Services was not only harsh on humans but also on animals. Aroab and surrounding areas received heavy rain since Monday that caused livestock to die because of the cold weather.

Farmers Fredrick Freedburg, Paul Freedburg and Hendrick Freedburg have lost their livestock. Up until Monday, 20 June 14 goats had already died and then 31 more on that Monday which is 45 goats in total that the farmers lost confirmed Councillor Gertjie Witbooi of the Keetmanshoop Rural Constituency.

These are farmers who were evicted from their farms on 20 April 2022 and ended up living in the corridors of the communal farming areas in the //Kharas region. – Namibia Daily News (joechintha@namibiadailynews.info)



