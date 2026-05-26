ECOWAS mediator for AES calls for exemplary cooperation between regional blocs

OUAGADOUGOU, May 26– Lansana Kouyate, the mediator of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), has called for exemplary cooperation between the two regional blocs to ensure the stability and well-being of their populations.

Kouyate made the remarks in the Burkinabe capital, Ouagadougou, on Monday after being received in an audience by Burkina Faso President Ibrahim Traore, according to a press release issued by the communications directorate of the Presidency of Burkina Faso.

“We discussed quite complex subjects related to the security and stability of our countries,” Kouyate said following the meeting.

Highlighting the necessity of maintaining robust ties between ECOWAS and the AES, the mediator stressed that geography remains a natural bond between the two entities.

“Geography unites these two entities, the AES and ECOWAS,” he said, advocating for continued freedom of movement for the people across borders. Kouyate said the Burkinabe president provided “enlightened” guidance on the way forward.

“The president gave instructions… instructions that are enlightened, and I believe we will benefit from them abundantly,” he said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)