Russia, Ukraine swap 205 prisoners of war each

MOSCOW/KIEV, May 15 — Russia and Ukraine on Friday exchanged 205 prisoners of war each, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

According to the ministry, 205 Russian servicemen were returned from Ukraine-controlled territory in exchange for 205 Ukrainian troops.

The released Russian soldiers are currently in Belarus, where they are receiving medical and psychological assistance before being transferred to Russia for further treatment and rehabilitation.

The ministry said the exchange was facilitated with humanitarian mediation by the United Arab Emirates.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram that the 205 servicemen from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service have returned home.

Earlier this month, Ukraine and Russia agreed to exchange 1,000 detainees each as part of a negotiation process mediated by the United States. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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