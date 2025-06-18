Erdogan backs Iran’s right to defend itself in conflict with Israel

ANKARA, June 18 — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said he backs Iran’s right to defend itself in the conflict with Israel.

Addressing his party members at the parliament, Erdogan said it is “legitimate and legal for Iran to defend itself against Israel’s banditry and state terrorism.”

“We are doing everything in our power to stop this inhumane aggression not only against Gaza but also against Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and our neighbor Iran.

Stopping Israel’s aggression is essential for humanity,” he said. He added that Türkiye is making preparations against possible adversity and scenarios in response to the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. “All our institutions are on high alert regarding the possible effects of these attacks on Türkiye.” (Xinhua)

Post Views: 40