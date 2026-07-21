Kevin Keegan, former England captain and manager, dies at 75

BEIJING, July 21– Former England captain and manager Kevin Keegan has died at the age of 75, his family announced on Monday.

Keegan’s family said the former England captain and manager had been battling cancer and died surrounded by his wife and daughters.

Keegan was one of England’s most successful footballers, winning the Ballon d’Or twice and representing England both as a player and manager. He enjoyed a distinguished club career with Liverpool, Hamburg and Newcastle United before moving into coaching.

Born on February 14, 1951, in Armthorpe near Doncaster, England, Keegan began his professional career at Scunthorpe United. Joining Liverpool in 1971, he helped the club win three First Division titles, the 1974 FA Cup, two UEFA Cups and the club’s first European Cup in 1977 before leaving for Hamburg.

His move to West Germany was groundbreaking for an English player of his stature. Keegan quickly became one of Europe’s biggest stars, winning the Bundesliga title with Hamburg and claiming the Ballon d’Or in both 1978 and 1979.

After returning to England with Southampton in 1980, Keegan enjoyed a final flourish before finishing his playing career at his boyhood club, Newcastle United, in 1984, helping secure the club’s promotion to the top flight. For England, Keegan won 63 caps, scored 21 goals and served as captain.

Keegan later made his mark as a manager. Returning to Newcastle as a coach in 1992, he rescued the team from the brink of relegation to England’s third tier and built the swashbuckling side known as “The Entertainers.” Led by players including Alan Shearer, David Ginola and Les Ferdinand, Newcastle came agonizingly close to winning the 1995-96 Premier League title before being overtaken by Manchester United.

He later managed Fulham, England and Manchester City, guiding City back to the Premier League. His tenure as England manager lasted from 1999 to 2000, ending after defeat to Germany in a World Cup qualifier.

Keegan returned for a second spell as Newcastle manager in 2008, but resigned after disputes over the club’s transfer policy, a departure that further deepened supporters’ affection for him.

Beyond football, Keegan became one of Britain’s first sporting celebrities, appearing regularly on television, recording music and fronting advertising campaigns during the 1970s, helping broaden the public profile of English footballers long before the Premier League era.

Tributes poured in from across the football world following news of his death. Liverpool, Newcastle United, Hamburg, the Football Association and numerous former players hailed his influence on the game, while Prince William described him as an inspirational figure whose generosity matched his footballing achievements.

Keegan was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1982. He is survived by his wife, Jean, daughters Laura and Sarah, and grandchildren.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 41