Egypt uncovers ancient tombs, residential area in Ismailia

CAIRO, June 29– An Egyptian archaeological mission has uncovered a group of tombs, a residential area, and production facilities dating back to the Second Intermediate Period spanning the period 1650 BC-1550 BC at Tell El-Koua area in the eastern province of Ismailia, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced on Monday.

The discovery includes 10 mudbrick tombs of different sizes and architectural styles dating to the 15th Dynasty, as well as a residential complex measuring about 30 by 60 meters, surrounded by a mudbrick wall and containing halls, rooms, ovens, and storage silos.

Archaeologists also unearthed scarabs, bronze tools, pottery, alabaster containers, human skeletons, and large quantities of animal bones linked to daily consumption and funerary offerings.

The ministry said human burials were discovered outside the mudbrick tombs for the first time at the site, including some in a crouched position, an unusual burial pattern that is worth further study.

Preliminary findings indicate the site remained inhabited until the middle of the 18th Dynasty, reflecting continued settlement during Egypt’s transition from Hyksos rule to the New Kingdom.

Pottery bearing production marks and seals also suggests the site served as an important trading and distribution center, the ministry added.

Tell El-Koua is considered one of the most important sites of the Second Intermediate Period in the eastern Nile Delta. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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