DR Congo Ebola outbreak spreads to new health zone, confirmed cases rise to 1,274

KINSHASA, June 29– The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has spread to another health zone, bringing the total number of affected health zones across the Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu provinces to 35 as of Friday, health authorities have said.

According to the latest situation report released Sunday by the DRC’s health ministry, the Mandima Health Zone in the eastern province of Ituri reported a confirmed case on Friday.

In the DRC’s health system, a health zone is a basic public health and primary care administrative unit that covers hospitals, health centers and surrounding communities.

The country has reported 1,274 confirmed cases of Ebola virus disease, including 360 deaths, with an overall case fatality rate of 28.3 percent, the report said. A total of 178 patients have recovered, while 502 patients were in isolation or hospitalized. A total of 239 suspected cases, including 70 deaths, were identified.

The report also highlighted persistent challenges in the response, including community resistance to post-mortem sampling, insufficient capacity at Ebola treatment centers, non-optimal contact tracing, shortages of essential medicines and infection prevention supplies, as well as insecurity and limited access in some areas.

The current outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo Ebola virus, was officially declared on May 15. Unlike the more common Ebola virus disease caused by the Zaire strain, Bundibugyo virus disease currently has no licensed vaccine or specific treatment, making early detection, isolation, supportive care and contact tracing critical to the response.

The three affected provinces have a combined population of nearly 15 million and face mass internal displacement as well as cross-border movements toward neighboring countries. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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