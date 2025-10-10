Chinese premier pays homage to Chinese People’s Volunteer Army martyrs in DPRK

PYONGYANG, Oct. 10 — Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday paid homage to the martyrs of the Chinese People’s Volunteer Army (CPV) at a cemetery in Anju. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the CPV’s participation in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea.

Li laid a wreath at the tomb of the CPV martyrs and stood in solemn silence.

The premier said 75 years ago, the CPV soldiers, carrying the great trust of the Chinese people, crossed the Yalu River, and fought alongside the army and civilians of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to defend peace and justice.

After two years and nine months of bloody battles, they finally won a great victory, he added.

“With deep reverence, we pay tribute to the CPV martyrs who sacrificed their lives heroically, and express our profound remembrance,” Li said, adding that the motherland and the people will never forget the immortal feats they have forged with their flesh and blood.

Seventy-five years have passed, and China has undergone earth-shaking and historic changes, Li noted, saying that the Chinese nation has made a great leap from standing up to becoming prosperous and strong.

He also said that under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era and is steadily advancing towards the second centenary goal.

Under the strategic guidance of the top leaders of the two parties and the two countries, the blood-forged traditional friendship between China and the DPRK has been continuously consolidated and deepened, and the friendly and cooperative relations have been constantly moving forward, Li said.

He also called for efforts to continue carrying forward the will of the martyrs, better promote the great spirit of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea and constantly advance the great cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

The Chinese side, Li said, stands ready to work with its DPRK comrades to further carry forward the traditional friendship between the two countries, strengthen practical cooperation and move forward hand in hand on the path of common development.

Jong Myong Su, vice-premier of the DPRK Cabinet, accompanied Li for the mourning.

Some 100 people, including all members of the Chinese delegation and staff at the Chinese Embassy in the DPRK, participated in the memorial service. On Friday, Li also visited the China-DPRK Friendship Tower. (Xinhua)

