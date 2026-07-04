Egypt discovers 18 different-era ancient tombs at north coast

CAIRO, July 4 — An Egyptian archaeological mission has uncovered 18 ancient tombs spanning the Ptolemaic and Roman periods on Egypt’s northwestern Mediterranean coast, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced Saturday.

The discovery raises the total number of excavated tombs at the Marina El Alamein archaeological site to 44 since it was first discovered in 1986.

Among the newly discovered tombs are 11 rock-cut hypogea and seven limestone-built surface tombs, some of which were found sealed with their original stone slabs intact, according to the ministry.

Excavators uncovered complete and nearly complete pottery vessels, amphorae, lamps, limestone altars and basins, and a granite sarcophagus measuring 2.5 meters long that still contains human skeletal remains.

The finds include 24 gold pieces placed inside the mouths of several deceased individuals, known as “golden tongues,” reflecting funerary beliefs during the Hellenistic and Roman periods.

Archaeologists also found a gold Eye of Horus amulet, illustrating the continued influence of ancient Egyptian religious traditions.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy said the discovery shed new light on Marina El Alamein’s historical role as a cultural and commercial hub linking Egypt with the Mediterranean world.

Located about 100 km west of Alexandria, Marina El Alamein is believed to be the ancient city of Leucaspis, mentioned by Greek geographer Strabo.

The city flourished from the Hellenistic to the Byzantine periods and is considered one of Egypt’s best-preserved ancient Mediterranean coastal settlements. (Namibia Daily News Xinhua)

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