Tanzania's Zanzibar president urges peaceful campaigns, outlines development priorities
Tanzania’s Zanzibar president urges peaceful campaigns, outlines development priorities

September 13, 2025

DAR ES SALAAM, Sept. 13  — Hussein Ali Mwinyi, Tanzania’s Zanzibar president and ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) presidential candidate, on Friday called on fellow candidates to conduct peaceful and issue-based campaigns ahead of the Oct. 29 general elections.

Speaking to journalists in Zanzibar, Mwinyi urged politicians to focus on policies and avoid inflammatory language.

“Without peace, there is no development. We want campaigns centered on ideas, not insults,” he said.

Outlining his priorities if re-elected, Mwinyi pledged to strengthen food and fuel reserves to stabilize prices, expand access to health insurance, and improve infrastructure, including new passenger ferries to boost interisland transport.

He highlighted progress made during his first term, citing Zanzibar’s economic growth of 7.4 percent in 2024, up from 4 percent in 2020, as well as investments in markets, blue economy sectors such as fishing and tourism, and youth employment initiatives.

Mwinyi also vowed to enhance green economy efforts through irrigation farming and spice cultivation, while continuing to expand health and education services. (Xinhua)

