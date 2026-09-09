Trending Now
Home International Mexico’s president calls on U.S. to do its part in anti-drug fight
Mexico’s president calls on U.S. to do its part in anti-drug fight
International

Mexico’s president calls on U.S. to do its part in anti-drug fight

September 9, 2026

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 9 — The United States must do its part in the fight against drug trafficking, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Tuesday, following recent revelations of corruption at the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

“We insist that they have a very important part to play over there and they shouldn’t just keep pointing the finger at Mexico,” Sheinbaum said during her regular morning press conference at the National Palace.

She said Mexico has succeeded in slashing the flow of fentanyl into the United States by more than 70 percent, a figure acknowledged by U.S. authorities, while methamphetamine continues to be produced in the United States, to the point of having inspired a television series.

The United States is also where the distribution of drugs and money laundering take place on a massive scale due to the high rate of drug consumption, she added.

Sheinbaum also noted that Sara Carter, director of the U.S. Office of National Drug Control Policy, has acknowledged that drug abuse in the United States is a public health issue.

In May, Carter’s office released a document in which the U.S. federal government acknowledges the need for a national public health policy to address drug addiction.

Earlier this year, Carter visited Mexico and expressed interest in the Mexican government’s initiatives aiming to tackle the root causes of violence and prevent drug use, including the “Boxing for Peace” program that offers free boxing classes in a bid to promote an active lifestyle and build community. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 25
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Israeli DM says Israel may resume offensive against...

May 14, 2026

Japan’s bankruptcies top 10,000 for 2nd straight year...

January 13, 2026

Cameroon vows to eradicate child abuse amid uproar...

September 4, 2025

South African president to receive U.S. envoy’s credentials

April 7, 2026

Flooding threat remains in Australia’s Queensland despite easing...

January 14, 2026

Islamabad deal “a declaration of U.S. defeat”: Iranian...

June 24, 2026

Israel strikes Gaza City to aid militia working...

September 1, 2026

Vietnam declares emergency over flood-damaged highways in northern...

July 27, 2026

Fed Governor Cook to sue over Trump’s decision...

August 27, 2025

UN chief hopes for resumption of Ukraine-Russia talks:...

September 8, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.