UN chief welcomes extension of Lebanon-Israel ceasefire

UNITED NATIONS, May 16 — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday welcomed the announcement of a 45-day extension of the cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel, said his press office.

Guterres reaffirmed the support of the world body to all efforts to end hostilities and alleviate the suffering of communities on both sides of the Blue Line, a border demarcation line between Lebanon and Israel established by the United Nations in 2000, said the press office in a note to correspondents.

“The secretary-general urges all actors to fully respect the cessation of hostilities, cease any further attacks and comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, at all times,” said the press office.

The United Nations is committed to supporting all diplomatic efforts to advance the full implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701, which is intended to resolve the 2006 Lebanon War fought between Hezbollah and Israel, it said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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