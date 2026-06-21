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Trump says no Hormuz Strait tolls unless U.S. imposes them
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Trump says no Hormuz Strait tolls unless U.S. imposes them

June 21, 2026

WASHINGTON, June 21 — U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that no tolls would be charged in the Strait of Hormuz during the 60-day interim ceasefire with Iran or after the period expires.

In a social media post, Trump said the United States could impose tolls if a final agreement is not reached.

“There will be NO TOLLS in the Hormuz Strait for 60 days during the Cease Fire Period, and there will be NO TOLLS after the 60 day period has expired, unless they are imposed by and for the United States of America, should the deal not be completed, for services rendered as the Guardian Angel to the countries of the Middle East for purposes of both past, present, and future reimbursement of costs,” Trump wrote.

Iran’s main military command, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, announced Saturday the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, citing U.S. breach of the newly signed peace memorandum of understanding and Israel’s ceasefire violations in southern Lebanon, Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency reported. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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