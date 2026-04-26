Support for Germany’s AfD hits record high of 28 pct

BERLIN, April 26– Support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has reached a record high of 28 percent in the country, according to the latest Insa survey released on Saturday.

The survey showed that the AfD’s support rose by one percentage point from the previous week, maintaining its position as the strongest political force in the country.

The conservative Union (CDU/CSU) remained unchanged at 24 percent, while the Social Democratic Party (SPD), which currently governs in a coalition with the Union, stood at 14 percent.

Among other parties, the Greens saw their support drop by one percentage point to 12 percent, while the Left Party (Die Linke) remained at 11 percent. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 26