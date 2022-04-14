Horrific accident claims four lives at Oshakati late on Wednesday

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, 14 April – Four people died when a driver reportedly lost control of his vehicle and hit a group of pedestrians on the Maria Nakuumba road to Okatana-Okahao late on Wednesday night.

The alleged driver of a silver Toyota Doublecab, with four passengers, was heading from Uupindi towards the Okatana traffic lights around 23h00 when the vehicle struck five pedestrians, according to Oshana regional police spokesman, Inspector Thomas Aiyambo.

Three women and one man died on the spot. One pedestrian survived. Four passengers in the Toyota were admitted to the hospital and their condition is not known.

The driver fled the scene and police are investigating.

The names of the deceased and their next of kin are currently not known.

The right-hand side of the vehicle is reported to have been extensively damaged. – Namibia Daily News