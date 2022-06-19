Oshana police arrest man accused of murdering two family members on Father’s Day

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, June 19 – Police in Oshana have arrested Simon Kandume who allegedly murdered his 37-year-old girlfriend, Ruth Ndapandula Immanuel, and two-year-old daughter, Lovisa Kandume, by stabbing them at the Okangwena location in Ondangwa in the early hours of Sunday.

Inspector Thomas Aiyambo said the suspect was found hiding in a room in his house at Okangwena.

A 13-year-old son is at Onandjokwe hospital undergoing operations due to the stabbing, while a five-year-old sister who witnessed the incident is receiving counselling

The suspect is an ex-Namibia Defence Force member who allegedly shot and killed other NDF members in the NDF canteen at Katima Mulilo years back. – Namibia Daily News