Danish voters go to polls to elect new parliament

COPENHAGEN, March 24 — Polling stations opened across Denmark on Tuesday as voters headed to the ballot boxes in a general election that will decide the composition of the Folketing, the country’s parliament, and set the stage for negotiations on the next government.

More than 4.3 million people are eligible to vote in the election. Polling stations are open from 8:00 to 20:00 local time. To vote in a parliamentary election, a person must have Danish citizenship, be at least 18 years old, and have permanent residence in the realm, subject to certain exceptions for some Danes living abroad.

The election will fill all 179 seats in parliament, including 175 from Denmark proper and two each from Greenland and the Faroe Islands. A total of 12 eligible parties are contesting the vote nationwide, and voters may cast ballots either for a party, for an individual candidate in their constituency, or for an independent candidate.

Under Denmark’s multi-party parliamentary system, elections often lead to coalition or minority governments rather than single-party rule.

After the votes are counted, party leaders are expected to begin negotiations on government formation. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced the election date on Feb. 26, months ahead of the constitutional deadline of Oct. 31, 2026. Preliminary results are expected after polls close, while coalition talks may continue for days or weeks. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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