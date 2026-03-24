Trending Now
Home International Danish voters go to polls to elect new parliament
Danish voters go to polls to elect new parliament
International

Danish voters go to polls to elect new parliament

March 24, 2026

COPENHAGEN, March 24 — Polling stations opened across Denmark on Tuesday as voters headed to the ballot boxes in a general election that will decide the composition of the Folketing, the country’s parliament, and set the stage for negotiations on the next government.

More than 4.3 million people are eligible to vote in the election. Polling stations are open from 8:00 to 20:00 local time. To vote in a parliamentary election, a person must have Danish citizenship, be at least 18 years old, and have permanent residence in the realm, subject to certain exceptions for some Danes living abroad.

The election will fill all 179 seats in parliament, including 175 from Denmark proper and two each from Greenland and the Faroe Islands. A total of 12 eligible parties are contesting the vote nationwide, and voters may cast ballots either for a party, for an individual candidate in their constituency, or for an independent candidate.

Under Denmark’s multi-party parliamentary system, elections often lead to coalition or minority governments rather than single-party rule.

After the votes are counted, party leaders are expected to begin negotiations on government formation. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced the election date on Feb. 26, months ahead of the constitutional deadline of Oct. 31, 2026. Preliminary results are expected after polls close, while coalition talks may continue for days or weeks. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 9
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

8 children hospitalized after hostel mates glue their...

September 15, 2025

Young people gather in Taipei to denounce remarks...

November 27, 2025

Iraqi parliamentary candidate killed in Baghdad bomb attack

October 15, 2025

Ukraine, Britain sign deal on interceptor drone production

November 27, 2025

Trump renews call to take over Greenland despite...

December 23, 2025

Türkiye detains 66 suspects in nationwide raid on...

December 18, 2025

Sri Lanka to enforce 6-month ban on fishermen...

January 14, 2026

Tanzania expresses disappointment over Denmark’s decision to shut...

August 29, 2021

SADC Yet to Make Official Statement on Recent...

August 30, 2023

Libya foils plot to attack UN office

August 22, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.