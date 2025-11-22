Trending Now
Home International Guinea-Bissau president thanks China for airport security equipment donation
Guinea-Bissau president thanks China for airport security equipment donation
International

Guinea-Bissau president thanks China for airport security equipment donation

November 22, 2025

BISSAU, Nov. 22 — President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo on Friday expressed gratitude for China’s valuable assistance as he attended a handover ceremony for China-donated airport security inspection equipment in the capital, Bissau.

Prime Minister Braima Camara, Minister of Transport Marciano Silva Barbeiro and other senior Bissau-Guinean officials, as well as representatives from both countries, attended the event.

Embalo and Chinese Ambassador to Guinea-Bissau Yang Renhuo jointly inaugurated the equipment, after which Yang and Barbeiro signed the handover certificate.

In his remarks, Embalo said the donation will not only significantly enhance the modernization of services at Guinea-Bissau’s airport but also stands as a testament to the profound friendship between the two countries.

He added that the equipment will play an important role in strengthening the country’s aviation security. According to the Chinese Embassy in Guinea-Bissau, the multifunctional security inspection system integrates safety screening, intelligent imaging, artificial intelligence and big data analysis.

Compared with traditional equipment, it offers higher efficiency and more accurate automatic detection of hazardous and prohibited items.

Once operational, the equipment is expected to help Osvaldo Vieira International Airport improve its level of digital and intelligent management, the embassy added.  Namibia Daily News/ Xinhua

Post Views: 21
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

South Africa introduces new regulations on ship-to-ship transfer...

August 25, 2025

Iran not to attend Sharm el-Sheikh summit for...

October 13, 2025

AfDB president urges “polluter pays” principle in climate...

May 28, 2022

Xinhua Headlines: China’s policy support boosts private sector’s...

April 25, 2025

Chinese Americans make donations to flood-hit central China

August 1, 2021

Brazilian president urges swift energy transition to curb...

November 7, 2025

Humanitarians need to be able to work unimpeded...

October 3, 2025

Iran not to bow to West’s “unlawful” demands,...

September 4, 2025

Namibia condemns Israel’s plan to control Gaza City

August 14, 2025

New Zealand smoking rate drops to 6.8 pct:...

November 19, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.