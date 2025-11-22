Guinea-Bissau president thanks China for airport security equipment donation

BISSAU, Nov. 22 — President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo on Friday expressed gratitude for China’s valuable assistance as he attended a handover ceremony for China-donated airport security inspection equipment in the capital, Bissau.

Prime Minister Braima Camara, Minister of Transport Marciano Silva Barbeiro and other senior Bissau-Guinean officials, as well as representatives from both countries, attended the event.

Embalo and Chinese Ambassador to Guinea-Bissau Yang Renhuo jointly inaugurated the equipment, after which Yang and Barbeiro signed the handover certificate.

In his remarks, Embalo said the donation will not only significantly enhance the modernization of services at Guinea-Bissau’s airport but also stands as a testament to the profound friendship between the two countries.

He added that the equipment will play an important role in strengthening the country’s aviation security. According to the Chinese Embassy in Guinea-Bissau, the multifunctional security inspection system integrates safety screening, intelligent imaging, artificial intelligence and big data analysis.

Compared with traditional equipment, it offers higher efficiency and more accurate automatic detection of hazardous and prohibited items.

Once operational, the equipment is expected to help Osvaldo Vieira International Airport improve its level of digital and intelligent management, the embassy added. Namibia Daily News/ Xinhua

