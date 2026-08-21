Momentum Metropolitan Namibia Named Best Life Company in Momentum Group’s Africa Segment for Third Consecutive Year

Windhoek, Aug.21 – Momentum Metropolitan Namibia has been named Best Life Company within Momentum Group’s Africa segment for a third consecutive year, marking another milestone in the Namibian business’s record of sustained performance.

The recognition celebrates outstanding performance amongst the Group’s Africa businesses. Namibia’s latest achievement extends a winning streak and reinforces its position as one of the Group’s consistently strong-performing life businesses in Africa.

At the heart of this achievement is the collective effort of Momentum Metropolitan Namibia’s financial advisers, sales leaders, support teams and executive leadership, whose commitment continues to drive the business forward.

Importantly, the recognition represents the impact behind the numbers – thousands of client conversations, families protected against financial uncertainty and financial plans that help Namibians build more secure futures.

Sakaria Nghikembua, Chief Executive Officer of Momentum Metropolitan Namibia, said three consecutive wins demonstrate the consistency and quality of the Namibian team.

“This award belongs to our entire Namibia team. Our success is built on consistency, discipline and a deep commitment to our clients. Our financial advisers are at the heart of our purpose, helping Namibians make financial decisions that protect their families and their futures.”

Nghikembua said the achievement is particularly meaningful given Namibia’s ability to perform strongly alongside the Group’s other businesses, adding:

“This recognition inspires us to keep raising the bar, developing our people and, above all, continuing to earn the trust of our clients.”

Namibia’s achievement also stands out within Momentum Group’s broader international portfolio, demonstrating the impact of strong local leadership, talent and execution.

Lulama Booi, Chief Executive Officer: International at Momentum Group, described Namibia’s sustained performance as an important achievement.

“Namibia’s consistent excellence demonstrates what is possible when strong local leadership, talented people and a clear focus on clients come together. Being recognised as Best Life Company in our Africa segment for three consecutive years speaks to the strength and maturity of the Namibian business.”

Booi added that Namibia’s success demonstrates the value of optimally combining local market expertise with the capabilities and scale of the Momentum Group.

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