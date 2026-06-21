Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia kill 5 across multiple regions

MOSCOW, June 21– Ukraine conducted multiple drone attacks on Russia overnight on Sunday, killing at least five people and injuring dozens, said regional officials and the Russian Defence Ministry. Four people were killed and 28 others wounded in a drone strike on the Kerch Peninsula in Crimea, according to the Crimean governor.

A Russian Health Ministry aide said 14 of the injured remained in hospital, including two children in critical condition. Elsewhere, in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai to the east of Crimea, authorities said Ukrainian drones struck a Russian ferry at the Kerch ferry crossing area in the Temryuk district, killing one person and injuring another.

Additionally, an oil terminal in the Temryuk district was under a Ukrainian drone attack. “A drone attack caused a fire at an oil terminal in the village of Chushka.

Fire and rescue units have arrived,” the local task force said, adding that drone debris fell on private homes in two other municipalities in the region, with no recorded injuries.

In the southwestern Crimean city of Sevastopol, authorities said a Ukrainian drone carrying explosives fell on the roof of an apartment building in the city center after being jammed by electronic warfare systems.

The building was evacuated as a precaution, and bomb disposal experts removed explosives from the wreckage. No injuries were reported. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, its air defense systems shot down 239 Ukrainian drones overnight. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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