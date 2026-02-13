UN agency recognizes 13 Guinea-Bissau communities as “FAO Villages”

BISSAU, Feb. 13– The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has formally recognized 13 villages in Guinea-Bissau as “FAO Villages,” the FAO office in Bissau said in a statement released on Friday.

According to the statement, the recognized communities received certificates acknowledging their commitment to conserving biodiversity, promoting food culture and rural heritage, and adopting innovative, scientific or digital solutions in support of local development.

The villages include Acanho, Eticoga, Angudico, Bruce, Ilha de Djiu de Galinha and Indena in the Bolama-Bijagos region; Pecixe, Jeta and Uato in the north; Komo Caiar in the south; and Ga Gordo, Madina Ioba and Ga Mane in the east of the country.

With the recognition, the villages will join FAO MuNe — the Food and Agriculture Museum and Network — and contribute to the organization’s strategic goals, known as the “Four Betters”: better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life, leaving no one behind, the statement said.

The statement noted that the Villages Recognition Initiative was officially launched on Jan. 12, 2026 in Cairo, Egypt, on the sidelines of the Third Global Conference of FAO Representatives.

Developed under FAO MuNe and championed by the organization’s leadership as part of its 80th anniversary celebrations, the initiative aims to recognize villages that embody resilience, innovation and cultural heritage.

The FAO representative in Guinea-Bissau, Mohamed Hama Garba, expressed “great satisfaction” over the international recognition and praised those involved for the “excellence of the proposals presented,” while acknowledging the efforts of focal points throughout the process.

Official missions will be organized in the coming months for the formal presentation of certificates to the beneficiary villages, the statement added. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

