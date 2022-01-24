Four-Year Hiatus ends as MTC, Nestor take Independence Boxing Bonanza to Helao Nafidi

WINDHOEK, JAN 24 – After finding itself in the boxing wilderness for four years, the beautiful town of Helao Nafidi will be the centre stage for the annual Independence Boxing Bonanza on 19 March. MTC and MTC Nestor Sunshine Tobias Boxing and Fitness Academy today announced that this year’s annual event will grace the town in the Ohangwena Region.

The boxing stable will bring an exciting night of boxing themed: “31st Independence Fight Together as One Part 6.”

The event will showcase Namibia ‘s boxing sensation Charles Shinima who will be defending his title against South African Mziwozolo Ndwayana in the WBO Africa Welterweight 12 round bout, while Paulinus ‘John John’ Ndjolonimus will be eager to keep the belt in the land of the brave against Erick Tshimanga Katompa from DRC in the WBO Super Bantamweight division.

WBO Global super bantamweight champion Philips “Energy” Nghitumbwa has his work cut out when he goes toe-to-toe with Tony Rashid from Tanzania.

Nestor Tobias, founder of MTC Sunshine said there is more than meets the eye as more undercards will be announced later .

Speaking during a press conference in Windhoek on Monday, the Mayor of Helao Nafidi, Darius Shaalukeni said the beautiful town of Helao Nafidi is greatful to be given such an opportunity to host such event in their town.

“We want to inform the residents to come out and enjoy a exciting night of boxing. I personally watch Charles, John John, and Energy ‘s last boxing events and I was so impressed and I believe they will do well in their future fights.”

MTC corporate communication manager John Ekongo said MTC is committed to try and take sports to all corners of the country, and after four years, boxing was back.

“We are returning to the town of Helao Nafidi. We told the stable to look beyond Khomas as this will make opportunities to local upcoming boxers too to showcase their talent. The regions like Kunene where we never hosted boxing event should be look into (in the near future.)”

Tickets for the event to the public will be announced soon while VIP will cost N$200 per person.

Covid19 protocol will be adhered to and only 200 people will be allowed as per COVID-19 regulations .

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info