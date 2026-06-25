Critically endangered African penguin numbers rise at South African breeding colony

CAPE TOWN, June 25 — The number of critically endangered African penguins has increased at a key breeding colony in South Africa, according to South African National Parks (SANParks).

In a statement released on Thursday, SANParks said that the latest 2026 annual census at the Boulders Beach penguin colony in Cape Town recorded 790 breeding pairs of African penguins, up from 698 in 2025.

Based on population estimates, the colony supports about 2,528 individual penguins, representing roughly 8 to 9 percent of South Africa’s remaining African penguin population.

“This highlights the colony’s importance as a key breeding site for the conservation of this critically endangered species,” the statement read. SANParks said the increase comes at a critical time, with fewer than 10,000 breeding pairs estimated to remain in the wild globally.

“African penguins continue to face severe, long-term population declines driven by reduced availability of their key prey species, such as sardines and anchovies, as well as environmental variability, habitat changes, predation, disease, and other human-related pressures,” it added.

SANParks attributed the results to ongoing conservation work, including habitat management, rehabilitation of sick and injured birds, disease monitoring, research, and environmental education.

“While this year’s increase is encouraging, sustained and coordinated conservation action remains critical to securing the future of African penguins,” it noted.

African penguins are classified as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. The species is now found only in South Africa and Namibia, with most remaining colonies along the South African coast.

The annual survey is conducted each June using standardized methods and involves SANParks alongside the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, the City of Cape Town, Coastal Rangers, the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds, and volunteers. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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