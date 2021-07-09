South Africa all-male group Hush SA are the winner of 2021 Amazing Voices.

Johannesburg, July 9–The six-member gospel act took home $100 000 after securing five Golden Voice victories for their performances throughout Season 2.

The Johannesburg-based group competed against The Unveiled (Zimbabwe) and 121 Selah (Nigeria), which placed second and third at the televised pan-African singing competition

Hush SA entered the competition as one of 546 online video entries from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

“Words cannot begin to encompass the gratitude we have to be blessed with you,” Hush SA wrote on Facebook. “Once again, thank you Africa for making our music impactful. May God bless you.”

M-Net director of local entertainment channels Nomsa Philiso said: “Mzansi Magic believes that music is an international language that crosses borders and brings people of different nationalities together.

As a broadcaster with an African footprint, we believe that bringing African talent to the fore and developing budding careers is a part of our reason for being. We are proud of our heritage and our unique ability to use our resources to build recognition for talented Africans.”

Source: MusicAfrica.net