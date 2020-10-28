Samaria announced AFCON Preliminary squad to face Mali.

Windhoek, Oct 28- Brave Warriors coach Bobby Samaria has announced 40 men preliminary squad to face Mali in the AFCON Qualifiers. Petrus Shitembi to Captain the team and Peter Shalulile vice-captain.

Training starts on the 2nd of November, with all players to arrive in the country before the 10th of November.

Namibia start away on the 13th of November and return game on the 17th of November no spectators allowed, game to be televised.

Full squad

Goalkeepers

Lloydt Kazapua

Virgil Vries

Edward Maova

Ratanda Mbazuvara

Jonas Mateus

Defenders

Teberius Lombardt

Ryan Nyambe

Ananias Gerbhardt

Riaan Hanamub

Ivan Kamberipa

Martin Emilio

Vitapi Ngaruka

Larry Horaeb

Approcius Petrus

Gregory Aukumeb

Erasmus Ikeinge

Rehabeam Mbango

Brendon Neibeb

Kleophas Nuukushu

Denzil Hoaseb

Midfielders

Petrus Shitembi

Deon Hotto

Batista Wangu Gome

Dynamo Fredricks

Immanuel Heita

Obrey Amseb

Wendell Rudath

Gustav Isaack

Lewellyn Stanley

Absalom Iimbondi

Marcel Papama

Willy Stephanus

Alfeus Handura

Wesley Katjiteo

Strikers

Peter Shalulile

Benson Shilongo

Elmo Kambindu

Hendrik Somaeb

Panduleni Nekundi

Salomon Omseb

NDN Reporter