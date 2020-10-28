Samaria announced AFCON Preliminary squad to face Mali.
Windhoek, Oct 28- Brave Warriors coach Bobby Samaria has announced 40 men preliminary squad to face Mali in the AFCON Qualifiers. Petrus Shitembi to Captain the team and Peter Shalulile vice-captain.
Training starts on the 2nd of November, with all players to arrive in the country before the 10th of November.
Namibia start away on the 13th of November and return game on the 17th of November no spectators allowed, game to be televised.
Full squad
Goalkeepers
Lloydt Kazapua
Virgil Vries
Edward Maova
Ratanda Mbazuvara
Jonas Mateus
Defenders
Teberius Lombardt
Ryan Nyambe
Ananias Gerbhardt
Riaan Hanamub
Ivan Kamberipa
Martin Emilio
Vitapi Ngaruka
Larry Horaeb
Approcius Petrus
Gregory Aukumeb
Erasmus Ikeinge
Rehabeam Mbango
Brendon Neibeb
Kleophas Nuukushu
Denzil Hoaseb
Midfielders
Petrus Shitembi
Deon Hotto
Batista Wangu Gome
Dynamo Fredricks
Immanuel Heita
Obrey Amseb
Wendell Rudath
Gustav Isaack
Lewellyn Stanley
Absalom Iimbondi
Marcel Papama
Willy Stephanus
Alfeus Handura
Wesley Katjiteo
Strikers
Peter Shalulile
Benson Shilongo
Elmo Kambindu
Hendrik Somaeb
Panduleni Nekundi
Salomon Omseb
NDN Reporter