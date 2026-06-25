Namibia road crashes claim 229 lives in first half of 2026

WINDHOEK, June 25– Namibian road accidents have claimed 229 lives and injured 2,273 people since the start of the year, according to data released by the country’s Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund on Wednesday.

The year-to-date figures, covering Jan. 1 to June 21, remain deeply concerning, despite a slight year-over-year drop in overall traffic casualties, said MVA Fund spokesperson John Haufiku.

“Compared with the same period in 2025, crashes have declined by 11 percent (from 1500), injuries by 9 percent (from 2486), and fatalities by 6 percent (from 243),” he said, noting that a total of 1,333 crashes occurred in 2026.

According to Haufiku, the Khomas region, which hosts the capital city of Windhoek, recorded the highest number of crashes year to date, with 493, followed by Erongo with 171 and Otjozondjupa with 130.

“While some regions have shown improvement, others continue to face significant challenges, underscoring that road safety remains a national issue requiring collective action,” he highlighted.

The MVA, meanwhile, said it will continue to intensify its road-safety and awareness efforts across the country through community outreach programs, school engagements, stakeholder partnerships, public education campaigns, and targeted interventions along high-risk corridors. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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