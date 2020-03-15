Coronavirus cases climb to 51 in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, March 15 -- As South Africa's cabinet set to meet and discuss the novel coronavirus, Health Minister and on Sunday said the number of people with COVID-19 climbed to 51 after 13 more people were tested positive. Seven cases were detected in Gauteng, five in Western Cape and one in KwaZulu-Natal. All of the patients tested positive after visiting European nations, except one person travelling to Iran. The new confirmed tests come after Mkhize with his deputy held a special meeting with provincial health authorities. "The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the latest situational analysis of each province as more cases of COVID-19 cases are being confirmed," Mkhize said in a statement. He said it was agreed on the critical role tracers players in tackling the spread of the virus. "In our engagement, it became clear that the role played by contact tracers is very important and their capacity must be strengthened," he said, "The National Health Council agreed that inorder to minimize the risk of further spread of the virus, contact tracing must be done within 48 hours." President Cyril Ramaphosa said the cabinet is to meet on Sunday to discuss the situation. Local media reported that the meeting could decide whether South Africa should impose stricter measures such as travel bans. Enditem