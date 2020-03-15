All schools to close as from Tomorrow 16th of March 2020 due to COVID-19 outbreak in Namibia.

Windhoek, March 15- Martin Andjamba, the Acting Minister of Education has issued a directive that all schools(Privat and Public schools) should be close with immediate effect as from tomorrow the 16th of March to the 14 of April in respond to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Namibia.

The Minister also directed that other institutions such as the College of arts, National Libraries, National literacy programmes also be close.

Amendments to the school calendar for the year 2020 are as follows :

First term

First day of school holiday : 16 March 2020 for both teachers and learners.

Second term

First school day for learners and teachers:14 April 2020.

Last school day for learners 29 July 2020, while Last school day for teachers is 31 July 2020

Third term

First school day for learners will be 24 August 2020, while the first school for teachers will be the 20th of August 2020.

Last school day for learners will be 04 December 2020, while last school day for teachers will be 09 December 2020.

NDN Stafer