Botswana stresses energy security, greener power future

GABORONE, Aug. 28– Botswana’s Minister of Minerals and Energy Bogolo Kenewendo on Friday stressed the southern African country’s commitment to energy security and a greener power future.

Speaking at the launch of a 100-megawatt (MW) photovoltaic (PV) plant located at Mmadinare village in eastern Botswana, Kenewendo termed the project as “a tangible demonstration of our commitment to strengthening energy security, diversifying our energy mix and accelerating the transition towards a greener and better energy future.”

Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) Chief Executive Officer David Kgoboko said the plant was one of the country’s first utility-scale solar PV projects delivered under the Independent Power Producer framework, developed in partnership with a Norwegian renewable energy firm.

The government of Botswana aims to expand the share of renewable energy in the domestic energy mix to 50 percent by 2030, through investments in solar and wind, while strengthening and modernizing the transmission and distribution infrastructure. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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